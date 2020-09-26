The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Czech military to purchase 4 Israeli aerial defense batteries

SPYDER is a quick reaction, low-to-high surface-to-air missile system designed to counter attacks by a variety of aerial threats including aircraft, helicopters and UAVs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 21:19
A SPYDER surface-to-air missile system. (photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
A SPYDER surface-to-air missile system.
(photo credit: RAFAEL ADVANCED SYSTEMS)
The Czech government approved on Friday negotiations for the purchase of four Israeli “SPYDER” batteries, within the framework of a GTG agreement between the two countries. 
Israel was selected as the sole supplier for the project and the expected agreement between the countries' defense ministries is estimated to net the Israeli Defense Industry hundreds of millions of dollars. 
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said of the announcement that "we thank the Czech government for their partnership and for the decision to equip their military with Israeli air defense systems. This is another significant step in strengthening security relations between our two countries, and it is also great news for Israeli defense industries during such a complex period."
Following an international tender process, which lasted several years, the Czech Ministry of Defense informed the Directorate of International Defense Cooperation (SIBAT) in the Israeli Defense Ministry, of its decision to equip its military with Israeli air defense systems, produced by Rafael Advanced Systems.
SPYDER (Surface-to-Air Python & Derby), is a quick reaction, low-to-high surface-to-air missile system designed to counter attacks by a variety of aerial threats including aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. The system provides effective protection of valuable assets, as well as first-class defense for maneuvering forces located in combat areas. The SPYDER system includes a radar system produced by Elta, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
EVP of marketing and business development at Rafael, Ariel Karom, said following the announcement that "we are very proud to have been selected to provide SPYDER systems to the Czech Republic through a GTG process. The decision to select SPYDER, developed and produced by Rafael, is a significant vote of confidence in our proven air defense capabilities demonstrated over the years through a variety of solutions that span from Iron Dome, David's Sling, and the SPYDER air defense system, in service and combat-proven in different countries around the world."


