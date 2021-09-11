Death threats, bounty placed on family who reported fugitives to police

The first two of four Gilboa Prison escapees were captured late on Friday night after Israel Police received a report by a Nazareth resident.

According to reports, Yakoub Mohammed Qadri and Mohammed Ardah were located after a Nazareth resident told police that he had seen two men digging through the trash searching for food.

The family of the person who reportedly told police about the fugitives has received death threats and subsequently denied involvement in the capture, according to Ynet.

"It is a lie - we didn't report anything, we were at a wedding," the family told Ynet. "We want to help the state but we were not involved in this incident," they said.

A bounty, worth "huge sums of money," has been placed on their heads by Palestinian businessmen, according to Palestinian media.

Despite the death threats received by the family, no police officers were seen near their home to secure their safety, Ynet reported.

A young Arab woman walks on a street in Nazareth, one of the largest Arab municipalities in Israel. (credit: REUTERS)

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev publicly thanked the Arab-Israeli Nazareth residents for "aiding in the capture" of the escaped terrorists.

"Although the mission has not yet been completed, I would like to thank Arab-Israeli citizens for their help in the captures," said Bar Lev.

"For four days, the escapees believed they could seek shelter and assistance from Arab-Israeli citizens - they were mistaken," said Bar Lev. "Wherever [the fugitives] went and were identified, Arab-Israeli citizens dialed 100," the Public Security Minister added.