Defense and foreign ministers left in dark on PM's Saudi trip

Sources close to Gantz and Ashkenazi said they were not upset about being left in the dark again.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 12:18
DEFENSE MINISTER and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
DEFENSE MINISTER and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz speaks to Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on May 31.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not inform Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi when he went to Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, political sources revealed on Monday.
Netanyahu continued the trend of not informing Gantz and Ashkenazi of key diplomatic developments. He also did not inform them in advance of the agreements he reached with United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
Mossad chief Yossi Cohen went to Saudi Arabia with Netanyahu to meet with Saudi Crown Prime Muhammad bin Salman and not Gantz, who is minister of defense.
Sources close to Gantz and Ashkenazi said they were not upset about being left in the dark again.
“It is improper that I was not told of the deal in advance but what matters is that the deal was made at all,” Gantz told The Jerusalem Post in September about the UAE deal. “There is a difference between a basic surprise out of nowhere, being astounded, which is not what this was, and a situational surprise, that it happened now."  
Netanyahu's associates criticized Gantz for forming a minister committee to investigate the purchase of submarines while Netanyahu was on the way to Saudi Arabia.
"While Gantz is playing politics, Netanyahu is making peace," Netanyahu's social media adviser Topaz Luk wrote on Twitter. 


