Defense and foreign ministers left in dark on PM's Saudi trip

Mossad chief Yossi Cohen went to Saudi Arabia with Netanyahu to meet with Saudi Crown Prime Muhammad bin Salman and not Gantz, who is minister of defense.

Sources close to Gantz and Ashkenazi said they were not upset about being left in the dark again.

“It is improper that I was not told of the deal in advance but what matters is that the deal was made at all,” Gantz told The Jerusalem Post in September about the UAE deal. “There is a difference between a basic surprise out of nowhere, being astounded, which is not what this was, and a situational surprise, that it happened now."

Netanyahu's associates criticized Gantz for forming a minister committee to investigate the purchase of submarines while Netanyahu was on the way to Saudi Arabia.

"While Gantz is playing politics, Netanyahu is making peace," Netanyahu's social media adviser Topaz Luk wrote on Twitter.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}