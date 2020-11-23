The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Netanyahu, Mossad chief reportedly visited Saudi Arabia with Pompeo

The plane returned to Israel after only a few hours.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 09:50
An executive plane used in the past by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took off from Ben-Gurion Airport to Saudi Arabia on Sunday as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, sparking reports that Netanyahu might have traveled to Saudi Arabia.
The plane returned to Israel after only a few hours.
Israeli media reported that sources in the government stated that Netanyahu and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen were on the flight and met with Pompeo and bin Salman, possibly to discuss normalization or issues concerning Iran.
 
The meeting would have taken place around the same time as the coronavirus cabinet meeting was expected to take place. The PMO released a statement explaining that the meeting would be pushed off because Ministers Yizhar Shay and Zeev Elkin needed more time to work on their digital surveillance program 
However, in an interview with N12 on Sunday, Shay claimed that he had no idea why the meeting was delayed. 

N12 reported that sources familiar with the details say that this message was a kind of cover up so that there would be no suspicion of the cancellation of the cabinet.
"There are increasing signs of a diplomatic rapprochement between Israel and Saudi Arabia," said former Mossad chief Danny Yatom on Twitter. "If and when a peace agreement is signed between the countries, it will be a strategic geopolitical event that will greatly advance Israel's interest in the region."
Netanyahu's office said it had no comment on the reports.


