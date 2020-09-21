Defense Minister Gantz heads to Washington

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz will head to Washington Sunday night to meet with his US counterpart Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.Gantz will fly on a charter flight with a small team including the Chief of Staff of the Defense Ministry, his military secretary, the head of the political-security division in the Defense Ministry. They will discuss ensuring Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge (QME), procurement, international policy regarding Iran and preventing Tehran’s strengthening and entrenchment in the Middle East as well as security cooperation between Israel and the United States.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was informed about the trip and in Gantz’s absence, Minister for Social and Civil Affairs at the Defense Ministry will replace him.Gantz and the team will arrive in Washington on Tuesday and return to Israel on Thursday morning.
