Defense Ministry and IAI inaugurate advanced navigation technology center

The new center will focus on developing and producing navigation systems for the battlefield of the future.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 10, 2021 11:40
The inauguration of the Navigation Technologies Center. (photo credit: IAI)
The inauguration of the Navigation Technologies Center.
(photo credit: IAI)
The Defense Ministry and the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) inaugurated on Wednesday a new technological center dedicated to developing and producing non-GPS navigation systems.
The body in the Defense Ministry that is in charge of this new center is the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D).
The IAI said that in the new center, it will develop and manufacture “highly-accurate inertial sensors.” These sensors will enable the production of next-generation navigation systems, and will significantly increase their performance and capabilities.
The inauguration of the Navigation Technologies Center. (Credit: IAI)The inauguration of the Navigation Technologies Center. (Credit: IAI)
The IAI and DDR&D said in a statement that the innovative navigation sensor technology is founded on unique Israeli innovation based on years of research and collaboration between the two bodies.
These sensors will be implemented in various operational systems within Israel's defense systems, thus enabling Israel to maintain its qualitative advantage and to continue to address the challenges of the modern battlefield.
Brig.-Gen. Yaniv Rotem, Chief of research and developments at that DDR&D, said: “In launching the new compound, DDR&D demonstrates our position at the forefront of technology and its contribution to Israel's technological independence.
“The extensive know-how and experience accumulated at DDR&D and TAMAM, our partners, allowed us to challenge ourselves with this new endeavor and accomplish something impressive. The follow-up program is just as challenging and we plan to work diligently until we prove the new capability in the various applications and in collaboration with IDF units,” he said.
The inauguration of the Navigation Technologies Center. (Credit: IAI)The inauguration of the Navigation Technologies Center. (Credit: IAI)
Avi Elisha, IAI’s TAMAM Division general-manager, said following the inauguration: “our partnership with Defense Ministry’s DDR&D dates back many years. We work together to achieve the ongoing enhancement of the innovative navigation systems for Israel. T
“The new center we launched will allow highly accurate navigation capabilities with IAI’s unique technologies. Only a handful of countries have this technology, which is a game-changer in the field of inertial navigation,” he said.
The new navigation technology center established at TAMAM, IAI’s electro-optics and navigation house in IAI’s Systems Missiles and Space Group represents decades of experience in developing navigation systems. 


