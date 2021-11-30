The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense Ministry signs deal for new intelligence base in Negev

Shikun & Binui and the Defense Ministry signed an agreement for the real estate company to build the IDF's new intelligence base in the Negev.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 02:26
The Defense Ministry and Shikun & Binui sign a deal for a new IDF intelligence base in the Negev. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Defense Ministry and Shikun & Binui sign a deal for a new IDF intelligence base in the Negev.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Defense Ministry and real estate company Shikun & Binui signed an agreement at a ceremony Monday to build an IDF intelligence center in the Negev. The agreement includes funding, planning and running the base for a period of 26 years.
The base is expected by 2028 to serve 12,000 soldiers and officers from intelligence and cyber units, as well as additional units.
"The IDF will continue to be a pioneer in making the Negev bloom and strengthening Israel society," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz. "The agreement we signed is additional proof that the IDF is an inseparable part of the nation, which it builds and from which it is built," he went on to say.
"The conditions on the base we will build and the means that will be invested in its infrastructure will upgrade the Military Intelligence Directorate's abilities," said Gantz who added that improvements will include improving public transportation from the center of Israel to the south, and providing aid to families who chose to move to the area by subsidizing housing and helping with employment opportunities.
A rendering of a new IDF intelligence base that will be built by Shikun & Binui in the Negev. (credit: SHIKUN BINUI) A rendering of a new IDF intelligence base that will be built by Shikun & Binui in the Negev. (credit: SHIKUN BINUI)
"This is a project that is on a national scale," said Gantz, "and so the whole government is came together to support it in a government decision that passed two weeks ago.
"I have no doubt that we are planting the seeds for better intelligence capabilities, a stronger nation and a better economy in the future."
IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi also commented on the signing saying it "completes another part of the realization of the National vision and the IDF's vision on developing the Negev.
"We see in this a dual opportunity, to improve the abilities of the IDF and to strengthen the Negev. In the last decade, the IDF has sped up moving units to the south, and today, one third of those who serve in the IDF are in the Negev."


Tags IDF Negev intelligence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by