Palestinians hurl rocks, Molotov cocktails at Rachel's Tomb in West Bank

Palestinian rioters threw rocks, glass bottles, and Molotov cocktails at Jews praying at Rachel's Tomb, in Bethlehem, early on Thursday morning.

Footage from the scene shared by Border Police shows Palestinian men, some masked, hurling rocks inside the tomb complex as well as at oncoming traffic.

Palestinians are seen throwing rocks at Rachel's Tomb in Bethlehem, the West Bank (BORDER POLICE)

Border Police officers who were operating near the scene of the incident took action, shooting at the suspects' legs as well as using several riot dispersal measures.

Following the altercation, Israeli forces arrested one suspect involved in the riot.

The suspect, a resident of the West Bank city of Bethlehem, was detained and will be brought under investigation by the Border Police.

Shooting targets IDF position in West Bank

Violent incidents in the West Bank continued into the weekend, when an attempted shooting attack targeted an IDF position near the town of Ya'bad in the northern West Bank on Friday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF soldiers are conducting searches in the area at the time of the attack.

No injuries were reported in the incident.