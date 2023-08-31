Israelis at risk of Iranian terror attacks, kidnappings abroad - NSC

Israelis are in danger of kidnapping attempts at home and abroad by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad so they can use those captives as bargaining chips, the country’s National Security Council said on Thursday.

“Hamas and PIJ officials have been highly motivated recently to carry out kidnapping within the country in order to increase the movement’s bargaining chips,” the NSC said.

“It is not impossible that the organizations will strive to promote kidnapping attacks of Israelis and Jews outside the country's borders,” it added.

Hamas and PIJ have turned to this option given that talks to return the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and to free two Israeli captives held in Gaza have hit an impasse, it explained.

The organizations are under pressure to execute a deal, it added.

“Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has stated that it ‘will not hesitate to promote kidnappings.’” It has added, ‘we have four prisoners in our possession and if this is not enough to convince Israel to make a deal, then we will kidnap more using our arms that are everywhere.’"

National Security Council's travel warning heatmap, updated to August 31, 2023 (credit: NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL)

The NSC released a heatmap of travel warnings issued in the past months following several attempts to attack Israelis in several countries, including Greece, Turkey and more.

The council warned that Iran is continuing its attempts to make contact with Israelis abroad, mostly under the guise of a business transaction.

The NSC said that countries bordering or near Iran, such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Turkey remain a high-security risk to Israeli travelers, as well as North African nations on the Mediterranean coast including Algeria, Libya and Egypt, whose Sinai Peninsula remains a threat to Israelis, it added.

Two Israelis were arrested in Sinai in the past month in two separate incidents.

NSC warns against Quran-related risks, antisemitic attacks

In addition, the risk of traveling to Nordic nations such as Sweden and Denmark has been rising over the past few months, the NSC noted, due to recent Quran-burning incidents in these countries. The NSC advised to remain updated with developments on this issue, due to fear of this phenomenon spreading to other nations across Europe.

Jewish communities are also targets of right-wing terror, the NSC added, warning against antisemitic attacks on religious Jewish institutions during the sensitive High Holy Days.