The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Terror on Israel's roads: A timeline of August 2023

August 2023 has been a deadly month in Israel, as at least five people have been killed and multiple wounded in several separate terror attacks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 12:37
A timeline of the deadly terror attacks in Israel throughout August 2023 (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
A timeline of the deadly terror attacks in Israel throughout August 2023
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

August 2023 has been a deadly month of terror attacks in Israel, and between August 5 to August 31, five people have been killed multiple more people have been wounded to varying degrees.

A timeline of events

Terror on Israel's roads: August 2023Terror on Israel's roads: August 2023

August 5, 2023

Tel Aviv city inspector Chen Amir was killed in a terror shooting in the popular pedestrian mall Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv. He is succeeded by his wife and three daughters.

August 19, 2023

Ashdod residents Silas (Shai) Nigerker, 60, and his son Aviad Nir, 28 were killed in a terror shooting near Huwara in the West Bank. The two men had stopped to perform some routine maintenance work on their car.

August 21, 2023

Preschool teacher Batsheva Nigri, 42, was shot to death in front of her 12-year-old daughter in a drive-by terror shooting on Route 60 after hitching a ride from her Beit Hagai home to the nearby town of Kiryat Arba. The driver of the car, Aryeh Gottlieb, 39, was seriously injured.

August 30, 2023

A 25-year-old man was moderately injured in a stabbing attack at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. The terrorist, a 14-year-old from the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem was killed at the scene.

August 31, 2023

At least one person was murdered and an additional five people were wounded in a terror ramming at the Maccabim checkpoint on the central Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Route 443 highway. The condition of the wounded ranges from mild to serious.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by