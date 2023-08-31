Terror on Israel's roads: A timeline of August 2023

August 2023 has been a deadly month of terror attacks in Israel, and between August 5 to August 31, five people have been killed multiple more people have been wounded to varying degrees.

A timeline of events

Terror on Israel's roads: August 2023

August 5, 2023

Tel Aviv city inspector Chen Amir was killed in a terror shooting in the popular pedestrian mall Nahalat Binyamin in Tel Aviv. He is succeeded by his wife and three daughters.

August 19, 2023

Ashdod residents Silas (Shai) Nigerker, 60, and his son Aviad Nir, 28 were killed in a terror shooting near Huwara in the West Bank. The two men had stopped to perform some routine maintenance work on their car.

August 21, 2023

Preschool teacher Batsheva Nigri, 42, was shot to death in front of her 12-year-old daughter in a drive-by terror shooting on Route 60 after hitching a ride from her Beit Hagai home to the nearby town of Kiryat Arba. The driver of the car, Aryeh Gottlieb, 39, was seriously injured.

August 30, 2023

A 25-year-old man was moderately injured in a stabbing attack at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station in Jerusalem. The terrorist, a 14-year-old from the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem was killed at the scene.

August 31, 2023

At least one person was murdered and an additional five people were wounded in a terror ramming at the Maccabim checkpoint on the central Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Route 443 highway. The condition of the wounded ranges from mild to serious.