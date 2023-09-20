Tank stolen from IDF base, found in scrap yard 20 km. away

The tank was last seen near Elikim, a moshav northeast of Zichron Ya'acov. However, its point of discovery, a scrap yard near Nesher just south of Haifa, is around 20 kilometers away.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2023 11:52
Israel Police discover a tank stolen from an IDF base, now at a scrap yard near Nesher. (Video credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit)

A tank was stolen from an IDF training base near the Elikim interchange and was rediscovered in a scrap yard in the North, the Israel Police announced Wednesday morning.

The tank was last seen near Elikim, a moshav northeast of Zichron Ya'acov. However, its point of discovery, a scrap yard near Nesher just south of Haifa, is around 20 kilometers away.

How did a tank get stolen from an IDF base and brought to a scrap yard?

The incident, which was first brought to the attention of law enforcement by the Defense Ministry, is currently being investigated by both police and the ministry.

The current motivations for stealing the tank, and then bringing it to a scrap yard 20 kilometers away, are unknown at this time. 

The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The tank that was stolen for a protest against the government. (credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This comes amid a rising wave of crime and violence in Israel, much of which is fueled by illegal weapons that were stolen from IDF bases.

This isn't the first time a tank was stolen. Earlier this year, anti-judicial reform protesters stole a tank from a memorial site that had been used in the 1973 Yom Kippur War.



Related Tags
IDF
Israel Police
israel tanks
Theft