Thousands of Israelis have been buying ammunition and trying to obtain a license in order to carry one according to many official sources and shooting ranges who spoke with The Jerusalem Post.

According to N12, From the beginning of the year, over 27,000 licenses for private firearms have been issued to citizens according to the National Security Ministry. For context - 12,896 gun-carrying licenses were issued in 2022, and 10,000 in 2021. According to the "Easy" app data, there has been a significant uptick in searches for shooting ranges in recent days.

In response to this demand, the National Security Ministry has augmented the firearm approval department by adding 60 more employees. The goal, according to the ministry, is to provide all eligible citizens the opportunity to carry a private firearm under the "Settlement Entitlement" criterion.

Emergency readiness classes

According to the guidance of the Minister of National Security, over 10,000 firearms were purchased from an Israeli factory so that the weapons are operational. Of these, about 4,000 are "Saar" rifles, which will be distributed today to emergency readiness classes in the field according to standard. In addition, combat equipment was purchased to accompany the weapons, including helmets and protective vests, which are in a shipment on its way to the country.

The equipment distribution will begin in 400 settlements where there are civil preparedness classes of MAGAV (Border Police). In settlements where such a defense unit does not yet exist, new readiness classes are expected to be established today. Demand for guns increases. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The minister decided on the appointment of Commissioner (retired) Shimon Levia to the role of 'Recruitment and Civil War Armament Projector', who will be responsible for the overall distribution of the Saar weapons and arming of the civil readiness classes in settlements and cities. In light of the outbreak of the war, the minister instructed the police, fire and rescue services, the Shin Bet, and the teams of the Ministry of National Security to prepare to respond to domestic events in the format of "Guardian of the Walls 2" and to all security risks, including the infiltration of Hezbollah forces into settlements on the northern border.

As tensions continue to escalate a week after the onset of the Gaza conflict, local businesses in Jerusalem have shared with the Post. An anonymous manager (referred to as S') of a Jerusalem-based shop and shooting range named Jerusalem Shooting Ranges, shared of the unprecedented surge in the sales of ammunition, firearms, and military equipment.

S' reported that many had been heading to his store on Yannai Street in Jerusalem, near Mamilla Mall, in their quest for tactical equipment. From weapons to combat gear, field equipment, and soldier-related products, there was a marked increase in sales. One of the reasons S’ stayed at the shooting range, despite the fact that all of his employees are reservists, is that he wants to allow other reservists to purchase relevant defense equipment.

One particular patron reportedly spent 140,000 shekels on equipment for soldiers. S' mentioned, "the gesture was even more significant given that the buyer revealed that his donors were Christians from France."

The ongoing conflict had instigated a heightened sense of security among citizens, prompting many to seek firearm licenses. S' observed that there was an evident gap in the permit qualifications – “a non-combat individual living in the heart of Jerusalem might have found it challenging to get a gun, while my brother, despite being in a combat role, faced challenges in obtaining a firearm due to his residence in a smaller settlement.”

The gun training isn’t that complicated and spans approximately 4.5 hours. It encompassed classroom sessions on gun procedures and parts, followed by practical shooting range training, firing up to 100 bullets. Once complete, the results were sent to the National Security Ministry for the final permit approval.

In a recent move, authorities had approved the possession of up to 100 bullets, a substantial increase from the earlier limit of 50. However, each citizen had to apply individually for this allowance.

S' detailed the price range for firearms – from 3,000 shekels for more basic models to rare variants priced significantly higher, averaging around 3,500-3,700 shekels. The entire process, including training, averaged between 4,000-5,000 shekels.

Furthermore, there was a noticeable trend in the purchase of advanced firearm accessories, like lasers, flashlights, and advanced sighting systems. Citizens were keen to upgrade and maintain their weapons, ensuring optimal functionality.

One of the many who visited S’s store on Thursday was Moti Litwornik from Jerusalem, a tour guide who works with Evangelical Christians from France and Canada. “I have raised funds from Christian lovers of Israel and Jews, and bought equipment and food for soldiers in the South,” he told the Post.

He further added about a recent experience, "I traveled to my son who is serving in the IDF and brought them food. They aren’t lacking food, but they lack equipment and we are trying to make do with it."

In a heartwarming twist, Litwornik mentioned, "The organization in France that I work with also received a small donation from a Muslim who wanted to donate to Israel. I am not an organization, I buy items for the soldiers, using my own funds, and they credit me in return. I want every single cent that donors send towards IDF soldiers will be immediately transferred to them,” he concluded.