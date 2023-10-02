Ben-Gvir's chief of staff seen selling Lulavs, offering gun to bystander

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's chief-of-staff, Chanamel Dorfman, was seen on video that circulated on Sunday operating a Lulav selling stand in Jerusalem.

He can also be seen at one point offering his personal firearm to a customer, apparently to show off the weapon.

Handing over a firearm to a person not registered to that specific weapon is strictly illegal in Israel.

Dorfman failed to disclose Lulav selling business, report states

From the video, it also appears that receipts were not being provided to customers of the stand except by special request.

Dorfman also failed to disclose his side business in his official conflicts of interest declaration, as per Haaretz. The scene of a shooting in Haifa. September 24, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

The video was posted to X, formally Twitter, on Sunday.

בזמן שיא רציחות ופשיעה משתוללת, ראש מטה השר לביטחון לאומי חנמאל דורפמן הפעיל דוכן למכירת ארבעת המינים בירושלים. קבלות על המכירות? רק למי שדורש.ובזמן המכירה, העביר את אקדחו האישי (!) לידיו של לקוח מזדמן בכדי שייתרשם ממנו.התיעוד והתגובות - https://t.co/tVpqEhN1Cm pic.twitter.com/r5qMua9F0s — Josh Breiner (@JoshBreiner) October 1, 2023

This comes during a time when a crime wave across Israel has put national security officials under intense pressure and scrutiny.

Who is Chanamel Dorfman?

Hanamel Dorfman, an Israeli settler activist who in the past called Israel Police "antisemitic" and a "mafia."

The 27-year-old attorney, who completed his apprenticeship at Ben-Gvir's law firm, was previously employed as a legal adviser for Otzma Yehudit.

He resides in Yishov HaDa'at, an illegal West Bank outpost near Shilo, north of Jerusalem, and is married to the daughter of Benzi Gopstein, head of the Lehava Jewish extremist group.