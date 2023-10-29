IDF deep in Gaza: 'Intensive fire not seen since Yom Kippur War'

The Israel Defense Forces has recorded several achievements since it launched its ground operation within the northern Gaza Strip, military sources said.

In the past few days, forces entered the area while targeting terrorist tunnels from the air, ground, and land. In the second stage, the troops began rapid operations to control extensive sites and clear buildings. In recent days, the IDF has strengthened its presence in the Palestinian territory and started building a security barrier that successfully keeps Hamas terrorists and mortar shells away.

According to military sources, during searches, military positions were identified, from which terrorist cells opened fire at the entrenched forces, and very deep tunnels were discovered.

An Israeli artillery unit is stationed near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, October 28, 2023. (AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF has maintained secrecy regarding the exposure of these tunnels.

According to reports coming from the area and published by Ynet, "As part of the IDF's ground activity, they have been conducting intensive fire in the Gaza Strip, which has not been seen to this extent since the Yom Kippur War.

"So far, we haven't encountered significant resistance; they mainly engage in long-range firing. They are hesitant to confront the forces and maintain a substantial barrier of fire. There hasn't been any close combat. Nobody underestimates the enemy, and there is no complacency at any stage. Still, we also don't forget that we are dealing with terrorists who are thugs to infants, children, and Holocaust survivors. Advertisement

"Meanwhile, their primary focus is trying to inflict damage with long-range fire."

'Plenty of surprises'

A military source summarized: "The forces in the field are preparing for many scenarios. At each step, we are very well-prepared. As we approach densely populated areas, the fighting will become more complex, and we are ready for that, too.

"As Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said, 'We are preparing surprises for them.'"