IDF hits Hezbollah targets via new intelligence-based targeting method

IDF Northern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin is spearheading a new approach to targeting terrorist compounds that serve as launch points for Hezbollah attacks on Israel. Through meticulous intelligence gathering, the IDF identifies these areas and systematically launches accurate attacks on the infrastructure that the Shi'ite terrorist organization has built over the years.

Notably, two specific locations, Kunin and Aita al-Shayib, situated about a kilometer north of the Lebanese border near Shtula, were targeted based on intelligence from the Intelligence Division and Northern Command.

By leveraging the collaboration between the Israel Air Force and ground forces, the IDF successfully located and attacked Hezbollah's infrastructure in these areas. Security officials emphasize their commitment to providing precise treatment to any area used to launch attacks on Israel.

Have the IDF strikes on Hezbollah been effective?

According to security sources, the IDF's relentless efforts have resulted in the deaths of over a hundred Hezbollah terrorists since the beginning of the conflict. To conceal the true extent of their losses, Hezbollah has resorted to labeling deceased individuals as "disconnected." The IDF's heavy firepower has made it increasingly challenging for Hezbollah operatives to locate the bodies of their fallen comrades. Smoke rises from areas in Lebanon during strikes by Israeli warplanes, October 9, 2023 (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

Despite this, the IDF plans to continue targeting Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to ongoing rocket launches, infiltration attempts, and the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in Israeli territory.

Sources within the security system indicate that the Israeli government will not wait for the political process mediated by the United States, France, and the United Nations between Israel and Lebanon. Instead, the IDF will proactively work towards removing Hezbollah from the border.