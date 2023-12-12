'No surprise if Hamas executes them' - Gaza hostages' brother

Sharon Sharabi, a 48-year-old whose brothers Eli and Yossi are currently held captive by Hamas, spoke out about the constant fear for their lives amid threats of execution by the terrorist organization. In an interview with 103FM, Sharabi emphasized that all of Israel is shaken by this situation, not just the affected families.

He stressed the need for someone to take responsibility and called on the Israeli government to do everything possible to prevent them from being murdered.

Sharabi, who lost his sister-in-law and two nieces during the October 7 massacre, expressed concerns about the potential implementation of Hamas's murderous threats against the hostages, including his brothers.

Yossi Sharabi who was kidnapped to Gaza (credit: official site)

Sharabi urged international powers such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany to lead the negotiations with Hamas, alongside Qatar and Egypt, in order to influence the terrorist organization to release the hostages. He also emphasized the importance of international pressure on Hamas.

Is Israel's leadership trying to free the hostages from Gaza?

Despite his criticism, Sharabi acknowledged that he sensed a willingness to listen from those leading the war effort. Eli Sharabi with his wife Liane and his daughters Noya and Hiel. Eli is missing, his wife and two daughters were murdered (credit: official site)

Regarding the intentions of the political leadership, Sharabi expressed his belief that they do want the safe return of the hostages, though their priorities may differ. He said he expects the government to exert international pressure to influence Hamas in alternative ways.

Sharabi highlighted the significance of the leadership's decisions during this time and emphasized that history would judge them for generations to come. He questioned the outcome of the current campaign, wondering if it would result in victory alongside the return of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas, or if it would bring about nothing but ruins.