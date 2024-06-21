Halevi vs Halevi: Likud MK claims chief of staff lying about eliminating Hamas in Rafah

After 40 days of fighting, the IDF took control of the Hamas stronghold in Rafah and destroyed two of the four Hamas battalions that were on the verge of collapse. The IDF took control of 25 tunnels that reach from Rafah to the Egyptian border, and another 200 tunnel shafts were located. During the operation, there were roughly 550 terrorists in Rafah, although it is estimated that the number is much higher.

Likud MK Amit Halevi spoke recently with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio to discuss the events. "The government set policy goals. The chief of staff came, the head of the Shin Bet came, and the professional bodies in charge of security came. They should have made a plan to realize this goal. The IDF spokesman explained that the IDF disbanded the Rafah Brigades. These are empty words."

"When the chief of staff says he disbanded 18 Hamas battalions, he is not telling the truth. Herzi Halevi and the head of the operations department should ask themselves why they are not successful and change the operational plan. These are the professionals, that's what they have to do, that's what they're paid for. The prime minister should knock on the table and demand that all security agencies come up with another plan, because this plan is not working. Leave Bibi out of it, this is a real issue," Halevi added.

IDF soldiers with seized weapons in Rafah, June 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Storm surrounding the new 'Rabbis Law'

Later, Halevi referred to the controversy surrounding the 'Rabbis Law' and said, "I am also against the law in its current form, a community rabbi should be elected by the community. This has always been the case for generations. This law regarding city rabbis and regional councils takes the weight of the regulator more than the community."

"In my opinion, it would be very serious if some ministers left the government during the war. I read Benny Gantz's letter very carefully, and there was no material clause there that caused him to leave during the war. This should not happen, Arye Deri knows the 'threat map' very well," he added.