IDF should target civilian infrastructure in Lebanon to pressure Nasrallah, MidEast expert says

Professor Uzi Rabi, Director of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University spoke recently on 103FM radio to discuss Hezbollah's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah's recent statements.

"This is psychological warfare... Iran, and certainly Hezbollah, could be praised because they made significant achievements according to their goals. Let's remind ourselves that from Nasrallah's and Iran's points of view, their achievements are effective in terms of IDF exhaustion and displaced Israelis. These are measures that touch the Zionist spirit."

Rabi continued, "Iran and Hezbollah retreating North is out of the question because doing so would nullify their achievements. The question is, what does Israel do now? We must respond to Hezbollah in some way. Hezbollah calls itself the 'defender of Lebanon,' so Israel will have to [make it clear that the opposite is true]. Our response must effectively impact civilian infrastructure. We will reunite Nasrallah with the citizens of Lebanon."

Behind Israel's response to Hezbollah's attacks

"Sinwar is not interested in the suffering experienced by the people of Gaza. Nasrallah will have a very big problem if Lebanese civilian issues are piled up in front of him. In my opinion, the real problem that binds Israel's hands is the United States, a great friend that supplies armaments, but they also have their own motives. Therefore, Israel has to abide by numerous limitations. Smoke rises during an exchange of fire between the IDF and terrorists from the Hezbollah organization on the border between Israel and Lebanon, January 7, 2024. (credit: Ayal Margolin/Flash90)

"Nasrallah understands that he has brought Israel to a place where the public doubts the government in a meaningful way. Israel will not be able to allow the people of the North to return home until they reach strict security structures in the area."

Rabi concluded, "Israel is at a crossroads, and it has a difficult problem, but I would expect its leaders to think outside the box. When 200 missiles were fired at us, the IDF should have retaliated with a brutal blow to the infrastructure in Lebanon."