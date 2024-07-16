IDF to High Court: Some tanks unfit for combat, there is shortage of ammunition, personnel

The IDF postponed the recruitment of female soldiers in the military's maneuver formation until November 2025 due to a lack of tanks in the brigade, Walla reported.

An IDF spokesperson stated that "following the response submitted today to the High Court regarding a petition on the service of women in combat duty, we emphasize that weapons in the Maneuverable Armor Corps, including tanks and armaments, are currently assigned to the war as priority over the expansion of training soldiers, including training female personnel for combat duty."

The military made this statement on Monday in response to a High Court of Justice letter on the matter of training soldiers and introducing new tanks in the brigade, to which the state said that it is "not expected soon."

"The amount of tanks that exist in the Armored Corps is not sufficient, both for the war effort and for conducting training sessions at the same time. Similarly, the state said the amount of ammunition is very limited.

"The IDF is constantly working to expand the scope of the ammunition, but it is not possible at this stage to prepare for begin training on time, since it is not possible to guarantee that there will be enough tools and ammunition to meet the goals required." Training of IDF forces in the north (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

IDF rejects High Court letter

After the High Court letter was issued, it was rejected by the IDF, which wrote in response that all weapons of war should be prioritized to the current conflict over training new soldiers.

The state clarified that the experience of the women under the Maneuver Armor Corps is conducted in addition and in parallel with normal IDF training, and therefore "requires significant preparation." It was also stated that the training in the Corps requires a lot of attention - to which no investment can be made during the war.

"At this time of an intense war, in which all corps brigades are regularly deployed on the fighting fronts in the north and south, it's not possible to invest in training."

The state also emphasized that the opening of the recruitment cycle for the Maneuverable Armor Corps would harm operations required for the war.