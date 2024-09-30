Will the Houthis be deterred? - analysis

Israel carried out its second round of airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis on September 29. The long-range mission was critical because it involved dozens of aircraft and included mid-air refueling.

This is important for Israel on levels that go beyond just striking the Houthis. It is good operational real-time training. However, when it comes to striking back against the Houthis, it’s worth asking if the group will be deterred. The IDF said on September 29 that “during an extensive, intelligence-based aerial operation, dozens of IAF aircraft – including fighter jets, mid-air refueling aircraft, and intelligence aircraft struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the Ras Issa and Hodeidah areas of Yemen. The targets included power plants and a seaport used to import oil, which were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to transfer Iranian weapons to the region, in addition to military supplies and oil.” The IDF says this was in response to recent attacks.

The Houthis carried out three long-range ballistic missile attacks targeting central Israel. One was on September 15, another on September 27, and then on September 28. The IDF noted in its statement about the strikes that “over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation.” In addition the commanding officer of the Israeli Air Force said that “anyone who tries to harm the civilians of the State of Israel – we will reach them.” Houthis detonating explosives onboard the Sounion oil tanker in the Red Sea, August 29, 2024. (credit: screenshot)

What are their capabilities?

There is no doubt about Israel’s achievements here. Israel is sending a message to the Houthis. However, it seems their capabilities remain largely untouched. They have long-range missiles. The Iranians have helped them stockpile ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones over the last decade. They fought a long war in Yemen against the Yemen government, which was backed by Saudi Arabia and other states. The Houthis emerged from that war successful. As such, they have experience in combat and fighting countries with advanced weaponry. The Houthis have grown more bold in the last year. They have attacked numerous commercial ships. They have faced off against the US Navy and other navies. They have faced off against US Central Command. They have attacked Israel. They have shot down US Reaper drones. The group is growing in power.

It remains to be seen if Israel’s strikes can check the group’s ambitions. This is also a lesson in the use of airpower. Even on long range missions, while the mission may be successful and impressive, it’s not clear that air power can achieve everything that is intended. In Lebanon and Gaza it is easier because these places are closer to Israel.

However, longer-range missions, such as the campaign between the wars in Syria, have not succeeded in stopping the Iranian threat. The two rounds of strikes on the Houthis may not succeed in doing so either.