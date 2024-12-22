A blow to Iran: New Syrian government bans Iranians from flying over the country

The rebel regime in Syria, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani, has decided in recent days to prevent Iranians from flying over Syrian skies, Walla learned on Sunday.

Initially, the decision included flights for military missions such as the transfer of weapons or the withdrawal of forces from Syria, and now the decision includes any passage of Iranian aircraft over the country's skies.

According to security sources, this is the deepest expression of the change from the 'Axis of Evil' to the regime that is emerging in Syria with the encouragement and support of Turkey and Qatar and the implications that it will have in the foreseeable future on foreign policy - not only towards Iran but towards the entire 'Axis of Evil' that includes Shiite forces such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Security sources also said that the rebels' decision will make it very difficult for Hezbollah to restore its military capabilities.

Restricting the movement of Iranians

The decision will make it difficult for the Iranians to move freely in the Middle East, transporting weapons, ammunition, and operatives from the Revolutionary Guards and Shiite militias.

This process joins the Air Force's effort to prevent the transfer of weapons from Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon through smuggling routes on the border Syria-Lebanon.

There is also growing concern in the security establishment that the new regime emerging in Syria has not yet formulated a clear position towards Israel.

This issue will be discussed between Israel and the US in the coming days in order to understand the meaning of the decision to remove the $10 million bounty from the rebel leader's head and whether it is related to the commitment to hold elections in Syria, which will ultimately elect a new president for the country.