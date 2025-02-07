US plans $7.4 billion arms sales to Israel

The United States is planning military sales to Israel worth an estimated $7.4 billion that will include missiles and munitions, the Pentagon said on Friday amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

Former US President Joe Biden's administration had notified Congress of a proposed $8 billion arms sale to Israel in January, two US officials said at the time, ahead of Republican Donald Trump taking office on Jan. 20.

Trump has pledged to back Israel and, in a surprise announcement earlier this week, said that he expected Gaza to be taken over by the United States.

Details of the military sale

On Friday, the Pentagon said the State Department had approved a package worth an estimated $6.75 billion that included munitions, guidance kits and fuses with Boeing the principal contractors. A F-15 fighter jet flies during a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Force pilots at Hatzerim Airbase, in southern Israel, June 29, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

It also detailed a deal estimated at $660 million to sell Hellfire Missiles in which Lockheed Martin would be the principal contractor.

Arms sales need approval from House of Representatives and Senate committees.