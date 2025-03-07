IDF's Northern Command chief Uri Gordin set to exit role after year-long Hezbollah war

IDF Northern Command chief Maj.-Gen. Uri Gordin is set to step away from his role in around two months' time, sources within the Israeli military told Walla on Friday.

Gordin, who is said to be pursuing further academic education, is expected to be in the running for the position of new IDF Chief-of-Staff Eyal Zamir's second-in-command.

Among those considered to replace Gordin as IDF's northern commander is Maj.-Gen. Rafi Milo, who currently commands the IDF's Home Front Command. Another name considered for the role is Maj.-Gen. David Zini, head of Training Command and commander of the 446 Corps, thought to be an outside pick by some of the general staff.

Dan Goldfuss, who commanded the 48th Division in Gaza fighting, was given the command of the Northern Corps and promoted to the rank of major general late last year and was heavily interested in the role, the sources added.

Further, sources told Walla that the new IDF chief intends to limit the number of major generals in his general staff by reducing the rank of the officer commanding the Training Command, currently Zini, to a brigadier general. Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a tour of the field in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF)

Gordin presided over year-long war on Israel's northern front

Gordin oversaw the year-long war with Hezbollah, which included intense fighting along the northern border, as well as heavy drone and rocket fire. A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah was signed on November 27 of last year following intense mediation efforts led by the United States.

Following the passing of the ceasefire's deadline in early February, the IDF partially retreated from southern Lebanon, remaining in five strategic points along the buffer zone in Lebanon.