IDF Golani Brigade returns to fighting in Gaza under 36th Division

The Golani Brigade has returned to fighting in the Gaza Strip under the command of the 36th Division, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

Throughout the week, the forces operated in the Rafah area to locate and destroy the remaining terror infrastructure. During this time, they also located weapons and eliminated terrorists.

IDF expands ground operations in Gaza

It was announced earlier in the week that the IDF had expanded its ground operations in Gaza overnight on Friday, in the North and the South, and took control of several areas in Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Rafah, and the Morag Axis.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force and artillery batteries operated to target terrorist objectives and support the operating troops.

On Friday evening, both ground troops and the IAF struck in Rafah, Khan Yunis, Shuja'iya, Gaza City, and Beit Hanoun.

During the day on Friday, the military killed numerous terrorists and dismantled Hamas infrastructure, including a command and control center that was used for planning and executing terror attacks, the IDF said in a statement.

The IAF also conducted a series of extensive air strikes east of Gaza City on Thursday night.

In an operation supported by the 401st Brigade’s Fire Control Center, the IAF killed a terrorist who served as a deputy company commander in Hamas's Nukhba force.

Amir Bohbot contributed to this article.