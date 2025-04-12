'Targeting terror from the sea': How Israel Navy operates on Gaza's shores

The Israel Navy published documentation of its operational activities in the Gaza Strip on Saturday afternoon.

The footage included missile ship activity in the Gaza Strip and observation of Israeli forces maneuvering on the ground.

"We will continue to operate from the sea against the terrorist organizations operating in the Strip in order to return the hostages and eliminate Hamas terrorists," said IDF Navy Commander Vice-Admiral David Sa'ar Salama. "We maintain close cooperation with maneuvering Israeli ground forces and the Air Force.

Activity of the Israeli Navy fire control center, footage release April 12, 2025 (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Our soldiers at sea continue to operate 24/7, in near and far arenas, in both many defensive and offensive missions," Salama added.

The Israel Navy official also held a situation assessment alongside other IDF commanders this week on the Navy's multi-front activity while having the Navy maintain the highest level of preparation for any terrorist attacks during the Passover holiday. Israel Navy soldiers conduct operations near Israel's northern border. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Warships increasing for the Navy

The publication of its operational activities comes nearly two months after the Defense Ministry and Israel Shipyards began production of new warships for the navy, with the two starting to manufacture five advanced ‘Reshef’ naval vessels.

The deal was brokered by now-IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir, who was the director-general of the Defense Ministry at the time of the announcement.

Nearly two weeks earlier than the production announcement, the Israel Navy conducted an operational test launch of the Gabriel 5 sea-to-sea missile. The test involved the launching of a missile at a vessel simulating an enemy ship.