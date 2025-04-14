WATCH: 'Post' speaks with IDF reservist dismissed after demanding gov't prioritize hostages

Multiple letters from current and former soldiers in a number of IDF units calling to save the hostages even if it means ending the Israel-Hamas War have been published in the past few days.

On Monday, graduates of the elite IDF Talpiot program and former paratroopers signed on two such letters, according to Israeli media. Sunday, some 200 reservist doctors and 250 former Mossad personnel published letters calling for a ceasefire.

Last Thursday, hundreds of current and former Air Force members took out an advertisement in Israel Hayom, calling for the hostages' return, even if it meant an immediate end to the fighting.

'Post' speaks to dismissed reservist

Itamar, a reservist who served in the Israel-Hamas war before being dismissed from reserve duty after signing a letter calling for the government to prioritize the hostages and saying he would not continue to serve if it risked the hostages, joined Eve Young in The Jerusalem Post studio to give perspective on what is bringing Israeli reservists and former soldiers to call to put the hostages first.

Amir Bohbot contributed to this report.