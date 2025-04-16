IDF: There is no timeline to finishing Gaza war, Hamas police have lost control - analysis

The IDF said on Wednesday that there is no timeline for concluding the Israel-Hamas War in Gaza.

Pressed over and over again, IDF sources said that their focuses were to pressure Hamas into a hostage deal and to try to defeat it completely, but provided no concrete method or timeframe for achieving this or why the current renewed invasion would eliminate the terror group after nearly 18 months of fighting have not.

All questions about whether Israel needs a permanent security perimeter, who will run Gaza instead of Hamas, and how diplomacy will ensure that military achievements are held onto long-term were deferred to the political echelon, when it is well-known that currently the government has no operative plan.

Although the government still talks about the Trump plan of expelling all two million plus Palestinians from Gaza, there has been no substantive progress (though many statistically small efforts are underway) on that plan for three months – either because most Palestinian do not want to leave or because there is no country which will take them in large numbers.

Rather, the military has pride in the fact that during the current renewed invasion, Hamas police could not even try to stop hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing from northern Gaza to southern Gaza, something which in past rounds they had tried. IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip, October 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The IDF said that Hamas’s police’s failure stems from the loss of legitimacy of Hamas now that civilians have seen that Hamas could neither prevent the IDF from destroying much of Gaza, nor could the terror group prevent the IDF from reactivating the war.

Over 1,200 targets struck

Beyond that global trend, the IDF said on Wednesday it has attacked 1,200 targets and killed 350 Hamas fighters since renewed hostilities on March 18-19, numbers which are up from 1,000 targets and 300 fighters last week.

Further, the IDF said that it has killed 40 new top and mid-level commanders, which in places like Shejaiya means that the battalion “commander” there is now the fifth man in that position since the war started. IDF kills Hamas terrorists in Gaza, April 15, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF revealed that prior Shejaiya commanders were killed: in early December 2023, mid-December 2023, March 18 of this year, and this past Sunday.

According to the IDF, even if Hamas replaces all of its commanders, the quality has dropped dramatically and is part of why Hamas had failed to resist the IDF at all over the past month.

The IDF also believes that it is starting to seriously cut into Hamas’s supply of weapons given that the Philadelphi Corridor and other weapons supply lines have been cut and that the military continues to find and destroy Gaza weapons.