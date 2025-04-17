Cyber arms race: Can Israel stay ahead of the increased threats of the Israel-Hamas War? - watch

Tomer Perry, CEO of Innocom from Aman group, sat down with The Jerusalem Post's Eve Young to talk about the impacts of the Israel-Hamas War on Israel's cybersecurity industry - both in terms of the threats it is facing and how the sector has been impacted by the economic fallout of the war.

Perry will describe how artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are revolutionizing the field, how Israel keeps its dominance in the sector, and what the biggest cyber threats private citizens are facing today.