'There is no air': Local communities and Israeli officials mourn fallen Yahalom soldiers

Israeli officials and local communities mourned fallen soldiers Captain Noam Ravid and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, Yahalom soldiers who were killed in combat in a booby-trapped building in Rafah, Gaza.

Capt. Ravid, 23, was from Sha’arei Tikva, in the West Bank, and St.-Sgt. Seror, 20, was from Omer, in Israel's South.

Omer Regional Council head Erez Badash stated that Seror's funeral would take place at 4:00 p.m. at Omer's cemetery.

"Our hearts are broken. All of Omer is mourning its loss today. Yaly was one of those people you meet and immediately fall in love with - a big smile, a huge heart, a friend to everyone."

"A man of values, of love, and of action. The pain of the Seror family is the pain of us all. On behalf of all residents of Omer, I send a deep embrace and heartfelt condolences to the family. I, along with the entire council, stand with the Sarur family and are at their full disposal," Badash said.

The community of Kibbutz Kissufim, who were evacuated from its homes on the Gaza border and temporarily housed in Omer, also mourned the loss.

"The Kissufim community mourns the loss of Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, 20, in the Gaza Strip, and sends condolences to the grieving family and the community of Omer. We will embrace, support, and strengthen the family in this unbearably difficult time. May his memory be a blessing." Fallen soldiers Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror and Captain Noam Ravid, both from the Yahalom Unit. (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit/Canva (Illustrative))

Ravid's funeral will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in the military section of the Elkana cemetery.

The Samaria Regional Council, in a statement, said that Ravid was a beloved youth counselor for the local Bnei Akiva branch.

“Noam was one of our finest sons and fought heroically in the war, defending the people and the land. He fell in battle in Rafah with great courage. We send our condolences to the extended Ravid family and the entire community,” council head Avi Roeh said of Ravid.

“Our hearts are with the beloved Ravid and Na’amat families in their immense loss upon receiving this bitter news,” the council said.

Israeli politicians and others mourn the fallen soldiers

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shared his condolences, writing, "Capt. Noam Ravid from Sha’arei Tikva, an officer in the Yahalom unit, of blessed memory. Sgt. First Class Yaly Seror from Omer, a soldier in the Yahalom unit, of blessed memory."

"They fell during the fighting in the Gaza Strip. I send heartfelt condolences and a big embrace to the dear families and friends, and I pray together with all the people of Israel for the recovery of the wounded. May their memory be a blessing."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich wrote, "A difficult morning with the announcement of the deaths of Capt. Noam Ravid, of blessed memory, and Sgt. First Class Yaly Seror, of blessed memory, who fell in our essential war for existence in Gaza."

"All of Israel embraces the families and salutes them and the bravery of the fighters."

"With God’s help, we will continue to fight to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens. We will not pause for a moment before achieving total victory and the return of the hostages. May their memory be a blessing," Smotrich concluded.

Yisrael Beytenu chair Avigdor Liberman said, "An unbearably difficult morning. Capt. Noam Ravid, z”l, 23 years old from Sha’arei Tikva, and Sgt. First Class Yaly Seror, z”l, 20 years old from Omer – fighters in the Yahalom unit – fell heroically yesterday in battle in Rafah."

"The two were killed by an explosive device that detonated in a booby-trapped tunnel during an engineering sweep inside a building. I send my deepest condolences to the families of Noam and Yali, z”l, heroes of Israel, in their most difficult hour. May their memory be a blessing," Liberman wrote.

Democrats MK Naama Lazimi also shared her condolences, writing, "There is no air. Noam Ravid and Yali Sarur. Two brave and heroic fighters who fought and fell defending their homeland. The heart is broken."

"Sending a hug to the families, friends, commanders, and all who had the privilege of knowing them. May their memory be a blessing," Lazimi said.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said, "I woke up this morning with a tightness in my chest. Two of our soldiers were killed in Gaza, and I want to ask for forgiveness."

"Forgiveness to the mothers who joined the circle of bereavement tonight. Forgiveness for losing their children, for worlds that were shattered. My heart is filled with pain and guilt because no soldier should have to be injured, let alone die, to return our kidnapped children. Because they can be returned through an agreement, and this death can be prevented."