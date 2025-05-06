Hamas terrorist who held hostages, participated in Oct. 7 massacre surrenders to IDF

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7 massacre and was responsible for holding hostages who have since been released from Gaza captivity surrendered to IDF troops operating in Rafah, the military said on Tuesday.

The IDF also said an additional Hamas terrorist serving in the terror group's sniper array had surrendered.

A Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) investigation of the terrorists gleaned intelligence information regarding significant terror infrastructure in the area, the IDF added.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. May 6, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Troops operate in Rafah as IDF expands operations across Gaza

Subsequently, troops of the 188th Brigade operating in Rafah located weapons and terror infrastructure and killed terrorists in the area.

These ongoing operations accompany the IDF sending out call-up orders for tens of thousands of reservists starting this past Sunday, on the road toward widening the Gaza invasion.

The military said that the expansion would be in stages, signaling that it could take days or weeks before having a clearer picture of the strategy and impact of the IDF’s further invasion.

Yonah Jeremy Bob and Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.