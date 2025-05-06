Not just the airport: IDF strikes cement factory, power stations across Sanaa area

The IDF struck various locations across Sanaa, including Sanaa International Airport, electric power stations, and a cement factory, to weaken the Houthis.

Houthi-run Lebanon-based Al Masirah TV corroborated this by stating that the IDF also struck Dhabhan Central Power station in south-east Sanaa, and the al-Imran cement factory north of the capital.

The IDF conducts an airstrike on Yemen's al-Imran concrete plant in Sanaa, May 6, 2025. (Credit: VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)

The IDF stated that al-Imran "serves as a significant resource for the Houthi terrorist regime and is used for the construction of underground tunnels and other terrorist infrastructure."

The IDF also struck Attan in south-west Sanaa and Haiz Central Power Station in Sanhan district, south-east of the capital, and Asr Electricity Station in Sanaa's Ma'een district, to the west of the city, according to Al Masirah TV.

The Houthis' official news agency, Saba TV, also claimed that the IDF struck at least two electricity transformers.

Israel retaliates for Houthis missile strike on Ben-Gurion Airport

This follows the military's statement at 2:36 p.m., which warned all Yemeni citizens at the airport to evacuate prior to an upcoming Israeli airstrike there.

The warning is the first time that Israel has given a prior warning before attacking the Houthis, after six prior attacks when no warnings were given, including on Monday.

On Monday, the air force undertook a joint counter-strike of the Houthis in Yemen along with the US following the ballistic missile strike near Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday.

Tuesday's strikes will be a second round of Israel's response to the hit on Ben-Gurion Airport.