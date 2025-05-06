'Anyone who harms us ,we will strike back sevenfold,' Katz says after Yemen strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a joint statement on Tuesday following the IDF's airstrikes on Houthi infrastructure in Sanaa.

(From L-R) Defense Minister Israel Katz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israel Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Tomer Bar (Credit: Itay Beiton/GPO, Yitzhak Kandil/GPO)

"The Houthi terrorist organization attempted to strike Ben-Gurion Airport, and in response, we destroyed the Sanaa airport today," Katz announced.

"Anyone who harms us – we will strike back sevenfold," he added.

"I have said many times that anyone who attacks the State of Israel will pay the price," Netanyahu stated.

"Yesterday, we delivered a heavy blow to the Hodeidah port. Today, our planes attacked the airport in Sanaa, the airport that supports the terrorist army and facilitates the air entry into the terrorist state, allowing the launch of missiles against us," he added. An airplane reportedly struck by IDF exploding on Sanaa International Airport's tarmac, May 6, 2025. (credit: Screenshot/Telegram)

"Additionally, we also struck other targets, following yesterday’s attacks at the Hodeidah port and other national infrastructures that we targeted," Katz confirmed.

"The timing of our response, how we respond, and which targets we hit – these are decisions we make every time. This also applies to the patron of the Houthis – Iran, without whose approval and long-term support, the Houthis could not carry out their vile missile attacks against us," Netanyahu warned.

'A warning message to the head of the Iranian octopus'

"This is also a warning message to the head of the Iranian octopus: 'You are directly responsible for any attack by the Houthi octopus arm against the State of Israel – and you will bear the full consequences," Katz added.

"President Trump said this a month and a half ago. I am saying it again today – we will settle accounts with anyone who attacks the State of Israel," Netanyahu commented.

"I would like to take this opportunity to commend the Chief of Staff, you, the Air Force commander, the intelligence community, our wonderful air and ground teams, our amazing pilots, and everyone who assists them. Congratulations on a perfect execution," he concluded.