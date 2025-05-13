Mohammed Sinwar's assassination could 'ease efforts' to reach hostage deal, source tells 'Post'

If Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has indeed been assassinated, it would make it easier to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.

"[Mohammed] Sinwar was the most extreme figure in terms of negotiation positions for reaching a deal," the official said. "If he is out of the picture, it should ease the efforts to reach an agreement."

The assassination attempt occurred as the Israeli delegation, led by “M” from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, arrived in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Witkoff, Boehler arrive in Doha for hostage-ceasefire talks

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the administration’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, also arrived in Qatar.

Ahead of the negotiations that began on Tuesday, senior Qatari officials met in recent days with Hamas representatives based in Doha. Israelis watch the release of Israeli/US hostage Edan Alexander, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, May 12, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The message received by the American administration was that, despite Israel’s insistence on a deal that does not include ending the war, Hamas is willing to negotiate even though it has not changed its position," a source familiar with the details told the Post.