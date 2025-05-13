Mohammed Sinwar's assassination could 'ease efforts' to reach hostage deal, source tells 'Post'

The assassination attempt occurred as the Israeli delegation for hostage and ceasefire talks arrived in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: MAY 13, 2025 20:48
Palestinians inspect the damage, after the European Hospital was partially damaged in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2025. (photo credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)
Palestinians inspect the damage, after the European Hospital was partially damaged in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2025.
(photo credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

If Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar has indeed been assassinated, it would make it easier to reach a hostage and ceasefire deal, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post. 

"[Mohammed] Sinwar was the most extreme figure in terms of negotiation positions for reaching a deal," the official said. "If he is out of the picture, it should ease the efforts to reach an agreement."

The assassination attempt occurred as the Israeli delegation, led by “M” from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, Gal Hirsch, arrived in Qatar on Tuesday evening.

Witkoff, Boehler arrive in Doha for hostage-ceasefire talks 

Trump’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the administration’s envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, also arrived in Qatar.

Ahead of the negotiations that began on Tuesday, senior Qatari officials met in recent days with Hamas representatives based in Doha.

Israelis watch the release of Israeli/US hostage Edan Alexander, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, May 12, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
Israelis watch the release of Israeli/US hostage Edan Alexander, at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, May 12, 2025. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

"The message received by the American administration was that, despite Israel’s insistence on a deal that does not include ending the war, Hamas is willing to negotiate even though it has not changed its position," a source familiar with the details told the Post.



