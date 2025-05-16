IDF evacuates Gazans in North ahead of large-scale ground op.

The IDF began a wide-scale operation to evacuate the Palestinian population from northern Gaza on Friday ahead of a significant ground operation as part of the effort to topple Hamas rule and return the hostages.

In recent hours, reports have been received from the Gaza Strip about leaflets being distributed from the air, calling on civilians to evacuate the area immediately.

The leaflets distributed by the IDF in northern Gaza read, among other things: “Urgent warning! To everyone in this area, whether in a shelter, a tent, or a building, you are in a dangerous combat zone, and the area is not safe! Evacuate immediately southward.”

The move is intended to prepare the ground for the next phase of the operation, which is a broad ground offensive against Hamas.

The IDF clarified that the operation will be carried out gradually, alongside a large-scale mobilization of reserve forces, which is currently underway. Smoke rises following Israeli strikes, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa)

Israeli air force strikes used to aid entry of ground troops

According to military sources, the extent of the mobilization is defined as “good to very good,” and the airstrikes carried out in the past 24 hours are intended to assist with the entry of ground forces.

Southern Command Chief, Major-General Yaniv Asor, stated that four food distribution centers for the Palestinian population are already prepared, and preparations are ongoing to enable the delivery of aid, under the responsibility of the Defense Ministry.