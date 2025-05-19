IDF discovered Mohammed Sinwar's secret meeting after Edan Alexander's release

The IDF was able to target Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar after Israeli intelligence was able to gather information that the terror leader was planning on holding a meeting of the military wing's leadership in an underground complex beneath Khan Yunis's European Hospital, Walla reported on Monday.

IDF intelligence gathered a "golden piece of information" that allowed it to form an assessment regarding the time and place of the meeting. Shortly after, explosions shook Khan Yunis and the surrounding area.

Mohammed Sinwar is believed to have been one of the most hardline, ruthless, leaders in the Gaza Strip, including refusing any compromise in negotiations with Israel that did not include a complete end to the Israel-Hamas War.

However, US negotiation pressure tactics forced Sinwar to back down, with the terror group releasing Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander as a gesture to US President Donald Trump.

Sinwar's compound is believed to have included a conference room and command center, from which the Hamas leader has managed the war since his brother, Yahya, was killed by the IDF. Palestinians inspect the damage at the European Hospital, which was partially damaged following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Muhammed Sinwar in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 13, 2025. (credit: Hatem Khaled/Reuters)

The operation to assassinate Mohammed Sinwar was reportedly formulated six months ago but was postponed several times for several reasons.

Security officials who spoke with Walla claimed that Sinwar always operated in the shadow of senior Hamas figures who inspired him, but that cruelty was part of his nature.

This had been expressed not only in planning attacks and building terror infrastructure, but also in executing collaborators, including personally with his own hands.

Not just 'Yahya's brother'

Under the label of "Yahya's brother," Mohammed Sinwar was able to earn respect from Hamas leadership and took over the role "naturally" after Yahya was killed.

However, at that time, Hamas was managed by a group of five senior figures, and Sinwar's influence was not exclusive.

"His status significantly improved after his brother’s release," a security official told Walla. "He was also the man for special affairs. During the war, he was involved in the capture and policies against Israel. He continued this after everyone else was killed. Therefore, his neutralization is a very significant event. Ultimately, he is the figure with the most experience, activity, and understanding of the other side."