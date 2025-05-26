Gazan terrorists still possess 'at least several hundred rockets,' IDF assesses

The IDF estimates that Hamas still has at least several hundred rockets in its possession but is refraining from launching them due to concern for civilian casualties.

The military also assesses that there are approximately 40,000 armed terrorists belonging to various Gaza terror groups, along with an extensive tunnel network still operational, particularly in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and central refugee camps.

The IDF emphasizes that “Hamas continues to transfer funds into the Strip using various methods, the most prominent of which is the sale of humanitarian aid trucks,” using the proceeds to purchase rental properties abroad.

According to the IDF, one emerging phenomenon is families physically preventing Hamas operatives from setting up near their tents or homes, fearing retaliatory attacks in response to rocket fire or other terrorist activity.

Hamas is struggling to govern Gaza, not only because of a lack of humanitarian aid, the military added. Giving an example, they stated that in the past, the terror group's average salary distributed was 1,200 shekels, but has recently fallen to 900 shekels, "if at all." Palestinian Hamas terrorists stand guard before the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Fighters in Hamas's military wing in Gaza have not been paid for almost three months as the terrorist group faces severe financial strain after Israel stopped humanitarian aid from entering Gaza in March, according to the London-based Saudi Sharq al Aawsat newspaper.

IDF strikes over 200 Gaza targets

The IDF, as part of Operation "Gideon's Chariots," conducted strikes on over 200 targets over the past 48 hours, the military confirmed on Monday.

A US-backed initiative to support humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza is facing reported hurdles even as it tries to begin its work. It was supposed to begin work this weekend, according to various reports.