IDF chief of staff to Eshkol council head: 'Hostages return, community security are top priorities'

Eshkol Regional Council Head Michal Uziel met on Sunday with IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, to discuss the safety of Eshkol, as many of its communities border Gaza and were attacked during the October 7 massacre.

"Your protection and safety are our top priority. The return of the hostages, alongside the defeat of Hamas and the defense of the communities, is our central mission,” Zamir said.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of ongoing fighting and the intense echoes of combat in the Eshkol Regional Council area, and amid growing concern for the hostages and a desire to receive a direct and clear update from the IDF’s top commander regarding the objectives of the operation.

The Eshkol Regional Council Head shared the deepening difficulty faced by residents living under the heavy bombardment, a high level of tension, and deep concern for the fate of the hostages. The regional council's territory lies on the border with the Gaza Strip, west of Beersheba.

The Zamir outlined the goals of the operation – primarily to create conditions that will allow for the return of the hostages and the removal of threats, while ensuring the long-term security of the surrounding communities: “This is the main mission before us,” he said. IDF troops operate in northern Gaza, May 25, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Uziel comments on meeting with IDF chief Eyal Zamir

“It’s not easy to maintain routine under bombardment, but when there is trust in the path, we can endure even this. I thank the Chief of Staff for his attentiveness and clarity – we won’t allow anyone to blink in the face of the goal,” Michal Uziel said after the meeting.

Uziel also expressed support for the IDF soldiers operating in the field, saying: “We stand with the IDF soldiers who have been bravely fighting for months to protect us. The soldiers are in our hearts, and we pray that they all return home safely – them, and all our hostages.”