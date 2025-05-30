Sana’a Daqqa, widow of Walid Daqqa, arrested for incitement against Israel, IDF soldiers

Sana’a Daqqa, the widow of Walid Daqqa, was arrested during operational activity by police near the Nablus Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday night, an Israel Police spokesperson confirmed.

She was arrested on suspicion of incitement, the spokesperson said. Daqqa was said to have published inciting material against the state and IDF soldiers

"The Israel Police will reach out to any person, anywhere, who calls for incitement against the State of Israel and IDF soldiers and will bring them to justice to the fullest extent,” the spokeswoman affirmed.

Police Commissioner Danny Levi ordered her arrest following a request from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, police said.

Daqqa praised a number of terrorists on social media, including her husband and eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinar, Walla reported.

Who is Walid Daqqa?

Israeli-Arab PFLP terrorist Walid Daqqa, who participated in the kidnapping and murder of an Israeli soldier in 1984, was celebrated by terrorists in 2020 after he reportedly smuggled his sperm out of Gilboa Prison to father a child.

Walid Daqqa’s efforts were reportedly fruitful as his wife gave birth to Milad, according to Palestinian Authority TV. Amnesty International claimed he had only been allowed to see his daughter once before his death.

He received extra time on his sentence for participating in phone smuggling into Ktzi'ot prison, according to Israeli media.

Walid Daqqa died of cancer in 2024 after serving 37 years behind bars following Israel’s refusal of his efforts to gain early release.

Along with four other terrorists, Walid Daqqa murdered IDF soldier Moshe Tamam. The courts found that he had ordered the kidnapping of Tamam for ransom purposes, but ordered his murder should any complications arise, according to previous reporting by the Jerusalem Post.