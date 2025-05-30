WATCH: Kfir Brigade destroys booby-trapped Gaza building with drone technology

The Kfir Brigade, under the direction of Division 36, joined the fighting in Khan Yunis as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the IDF said in a statement Friday.

The troops have killed dozens of terrorists, located and destroyed terrorist infrastructure and weaponry.

The team used drones to destroy explosives sites and booby trapped buildings used by Hamas.

The Kfir Brigade’s return to Gaza

The Kfir Brigade previously served under the command of Division 162 for nearly three months in northern Gaza, finishing the operation in January.

"We operated for sixty-four days in northern Gaza. Sixty-four days of operating without breaks or rotations. We worked to destroy Hamas above and below ground," Kfir Brigade sources said. "

IDF publishes footage of Kfir Brigade operation in Khan Yunis, May 30, 2025.

"We killed over 300 terrorists, including senior operatives who caused a lot of trouble. We paid a very heavy price in the fighting. In six incidents, we lost 12 soldiers and commanders. We had dozens of wounded, some of whom have already returned to combat."

The Kfir Brigade has been operating in Gaza and southern Lebanon, and has conducted counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank since Israel's multi-front war began in October 2023.