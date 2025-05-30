WATCH: IDF troops destroy Hamas military assets in schools throughout Gaza

IDF troops in the Gaza Strip, operating under the Southern Command, have destroyed a tunnel under a building that previously served as a school in Khan Yunis, and discovered explosives in another building that previously also operated as a school in Shejaia, the IDF said Friday evening.

The explosives found in the former school were hidden inside UNRWA sacks.

Over 800 explosive devices and other weapons that had been hidden in courtyards and buildings throughout Gaza have been found and confiscated.

Dozens of tunnels have been unearthed, investigated, and destroyed, according to the military.

"Hamas terrorists systematically plant explosive devices in building courtyards, with the intent to harm IDF forces operating in the area," the military said in its statement.

Troops have been operating across the strip to destroy terrorist infrastructure.

IDF is operating with full force throughout Gaza, Katz says

Defense Minister Isarel Katz said earlier on X/Twitter that the IDF is operating with "full force" to achieve the goals of the war, which include releasing all the hostages in Gaza and destroying Hamas.

Katz said that in every location the IDF operates, after it clears the area of terrorists and infrastructure, it remains there to hold the position.

A critical juncture has been crossed on the way to achieving the objectives of the latest operation in Gaza.

Thursday night was one of the most intense since the beginning of the IDF's "Gideon's Chariots" operation in Gaza, according to testimonies from Israeli soldiers on the ground.

Amir Bohbot contributed to this report.