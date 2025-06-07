IDF, Shin Bet foil imminent terror attack in northern West Bank

Security forces, guided by Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) intelligence, thwarted an imminent terror attack in the Menashe Brigade sector in the West Bank over the past 24 hours, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Undercover Border Police units operating in the West Bank arrested a senior wanted operative affiliated with a terror network in Jenin. The arrests are part of an ongoing operation in northern Samaria aimed at dismantling local terrorist networks and reshaping the area’s security environment.

Over the weekend, IDF soldiersfrom the Menashe Brigade, Yamam fighters and undercover Border Police units, guided by precise Shin Bet intelligence, carried out targeted operations against terror operatives.

On Saturday morning, security forces operated in Wadi Burqin, near Jenin, to arrest Muslim Mazarwa, a key figure in the Jenin terror network. Undercover units approached the building covertly, surrounded it, used special equipment, and arrested Mazarwa along with two other wanted suspects. During a search of the premises, they found a Glock handgun.

In a separate operation on Friday, Yamam fighters, working with IDF soldiers and guided by Shin Bet intelligence, operated in the Menashe Brigade sector to kill a terrorist planning an imminent attack. Two M-16 rifles seized by Israeli security forces during counterterror operations in the West Bank. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

When the forces reached the building, two suspects attempted to flee. Yamam fighters shot them in the lower body and arrested one of them, along with four additional wanted suspects.

May counterterror operations in Jenin

The operation followed previous action at the end of May, when reservist forces from the Menashe Brigade, Duvdevan fighters, and Yamam forces conducted simultaneous raids in villages near Jenin, arresting three additional cell members suspected of plotting an imminent attack. During that operation, forces discovered two M16 rifles and full magazines believed to have been intended for use in an attack.

In total, seven suspects were arrested during the latest operations.

The arrested suspects and the seized weapons were transferred to security forces for further investigation. There were no casualties among Israeli forces.