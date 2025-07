Can the IDF pressure Hamas without harming hostages, reduce Palestinian casualties? - analysis IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir has made it clear that he does not want to endanger the remaining living 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the 25% of Gaza that the IDF has not taken over.

A site of an Israeli strike on a house, in Deir Al-Balah the Gaza Strip. April 7, 2025. ( photo credit : REUTERS/Ramadan Abed TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY )