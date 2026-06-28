The IDF destroyed a 200-meter terror tunnel used by Hezbollah in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Sunday night.

The tunnel, located near the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon, was over 25 meters deep. It contained hundreds of weapons and several shafts from which rockets would be launched towards Israel, according to Netanyahu and Katz's statement.

The IDF announced that the demolition mission was carried out by forces from the 551st Brigade in coordination with Yahalom Combat Engineers.

The IDF released footage of the controlled demolition of a 200-meter-long Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, June 28, 2026. (IDF SPOKEM'S UNIT)

Terror tunnels invulnerable to airstrikes, IDF forced to seize from Hezbollah

The tunnel system, which the 551st Brigade had taken earlier in June, could not be destroyed by airstrikes and thus had to be captured and destroyed from within.

20 Hezbollah terrorists, including 10 members of the group's Radwan Force, were killed as IDF forces fought to take control of the tunnel, and 50 items of terrorist infrastructure (including drones, anti-tank missiles, and weapons) were seized and destroyed.

Netanyahu and Katz said that Israel had informed the US in advance of the demolition.