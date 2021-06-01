Degel Council of Torah to Bennett: ‘Recant intention to uproot religion’

The Council of Torah Sages of the Degel HaTorah party, including the most senior rabbis in the ultra-Orthodox sector, have denounced the putative unity government for what it described as its intention to “uproot religion,” and called on Yamina leader Naftali Bennett to withdraw his support for it. In a statement published in the Yated Neeman ultra-Orthodox daily newspaper on Tuesday, the rabbis - which include the two most senior figures in the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic community Rabbi Haim Kanievsky and Rabbi Gershon Edelstein - said that no one who believes in God and observes Torah commandments could support such a government. Degel HaTorah is the non-hassidic constituent party, which along with the hassidic Agudat Yisrael party, makes up the United Torah Judaism Knesset faction. “It is a great anguish to hear about the intent to form a new government which the central and substantial part of includes those who want to harm the foundations of religion, God forbid, make severe breaches in the walls of Judaism, and undermine the tradition of generations on which the House of Israel rests,” the rabbis wrote. The council noted specifically that it was extremely concerned over reforms a unity government would enact to the ultra-Orthodox education system, in which many schools do not teach core curriculum subjects, as well as Shabbat observance and Jewish status issues, likely in reference to conversion. “Astonishment is increased, and the pain is great over the desecration of Gods name, when those who stand as a central basis for the establishment of a government such as this are members of the faction called Yamina, who declare themselves to be, and present themselves as, Jews who believe in God, observe the Torah and mitzvot,” the rabbis continued. “This would be an act i defiance of Heaven and a bitter and severe iniquity.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}“We call on all Jews who believe in God to anyone who defines themselves as a guardian of tradition and certainly as someone who observes the Torah and commandments to recant their intention and not to allow an act which would uproot religion and harm the foundations of Jewish law.”A Yamina spokesman declined to respond to the council’s statement. A Yamina party source speaking on condition of anonymity and in a personal capacity rejected the allegations and assertions made by the rabbis, and said in response that “to some people, the worship of Benjamin Netanyahu has become a modern day Avoda Zara [idol worship] and that has negatively influenced the rabbis’ opinions.”The source said ultra-Orthodox parties United Torah Judaism and Shas were “welcome to join the coalition at any time” and added that Yamina would be able to veto decisions on religion and state matters.“Matan Kahana will be an excellent Religious Services Minister. Naftali Bennett will, with God’s help, be Israel's first Torah observant Prime Minister. ‘Both these and those are the words of the living God’,” said the source.