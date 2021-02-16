Dented by COVID-19, Israeli economy dips 2.4% in 2020

It was the first time the economy had shrunk since a marginal decline in 2002, but Israel in 2020 outperformed a 5.5% average contraction in OECD countries.

The economy, which grew 3.4% in 2019, had been expected to shrink 3.3% to 3.7% in 2020 based on government and central bank estimates because of COVID-19.

Growth is expected to rebound in 2021, with the Bank of Israel forecasting a 6.3% rise if Israel’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination pace is maintained.

Despite a third lockdown, the economy grew an annualised 6.3% in the fourth quarter after a 41.5% jump in the third quarter. Analysts on average had projected a 0.5% decline.

In 2020, private spending declined 9.4%, while exports rose 0.6% despite the crisis and a stronger shekel. Imports slid 8.1%, investment in fixed assets dipped 1.5%, while government spending gained 2.9% last year.

