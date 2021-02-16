The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Dented by COVID-19, Israeli economy dips 2.4% in 2020

It was the first time the economy had shrunk since a marginal decline in 2002, but Israel in 2020 outperformed a 5.5% average contraction in OECD countries.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 16, 2021 14:44
GOOD news: Parking at the shuk just got easier. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
GOOD news: Parking at the shuk just got easier.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israel’s economy contracted a less than expected 2.4% in 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic weighing on consumer spending, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate.
It was the first time the economy had shrunk since a marginal decline in 2002, but Israel in 2020 outperformed a 5.5% average contraction in OECD countries.
The economy, which grew 3.4% in 2019, had been expected to shrink 3.3% to 3.7% in 2020 based on government and central bank estimates because of COVID-19.
Growth is expected to rebound in 2021, with the Bank of Israel forecasting a 6.3% rise if Israel’s rapid COVID-19 vaccination pace is maintained.
Despite a third lockdown, the economy grew an annualised 6.3% in the fourth quarter after a 41.5% jump in the third quarter. Analysts on average had projected a 0.5% decline.
In 2020, private spending declined 9.4%, while exports rose 0.6% despite the crisis and a stronger shekel. Imports slid 8.1%, investment in fixed assets dipped 1.5%, while government spending gained 2.9% last year.


