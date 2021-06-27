The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Details of over 200,000 students leaked in cyberattack

A pro-Palestinian Malaysian hacker group known as "DragonForce" claimed that it hacked into AcadeME last week.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 27, 2021 20:57
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him. (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
[Illustrative] A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him.
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
The details of about 280,000 students throughout Israel were leaked after a cyberattack targeted the AcadeME company, which services a number of colleges and universities throughout the country, last week.
AcadeME helps hundreds of thousands of students find jobs at thousands of companies.
A pro-Palestinian Malaysian hacker group known as "DragonForce" claimed that it hacked into AcadeME last week, stating "THE LARGEST AND MOST ADVANCED STUDENT AND GRADUATE RECRUITMENT NETWORK IN ISRAEL Hacked By DragonForce Malaysia" in a Telegram message on June 20.
The group claimed that they leaked emails, passwords, first and last names, addresses and even phone numbers of students who were registered on AcadeME. DragonForce attacked screenshots of code, server addresses and a table including email addresses and names.
The hackers leaked the details of about 280,000 students who used the service since 2014, May Brooks-Kempler from the Think Safe Cyber Facebook group told Israeli media.
"This is an urgent call for all Hackers, Human Right Organizations and Activists all around the world to unite again and start campaign against Israhell, share what is really going on there, expose their terrorist activity to the world," wrote the hackers on Telegram. "We will never remain silent against israhell war activity."
Later on the same day, the group claimed that it leaked a "massive" number of Israeli passports.
The same group also launched DDos attacks against Israeli banks on Friday, including Bank of Israel, Bank Leumi and Mizrahi Tefahot.
Earlier this year, Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) chief Yigal Unna warned that cyberattacks could disable Israeli academic institutions if proper action isn't taken to prepare for such situations.
"In light of repeated alerts and cyber incidents in the academic sector, the cyber threat posed exposes the institutions to a reasonable scenario of actual harm to the various operating systems –to the point of disabling the institution's activities, and further damage to the information assets and even the reputation of the institutions," wrote Unna in a letter to the Committee of the Heads of Universities at the time.
The INCD chief warned that the extensive connectivity between academic institutions and other bodies and organizations could pose a risk to other bodies as well and may lead to liability.
The letter came 11 days after a cyberattack targeted Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, resulting in a breach in a number of its servers.
A combined team of researchers from the INCD and Ben-Gurion's Technologies, Innovation & Digital Division was formed after the breach was discovered, which worked to prevent information leaks and to contain the incident.
It is still unclear who carried out the attack.
A series of cyberattacks have plagued Israeli businesses and institutions in the past year, including Israel Aerospace Industries, the Shirbit insurance company and the Amital software company.
The National Cyber Directorate reported that it handled more than 11,000 inquiries on its 119 hotline in 2020, some 30% more than it handled in 2019. The directorate made about 5,000 requests to entities to handle vulnerabilities exposing them to attacks and was in contact with about 1,400 entities concerning attempted or successful attacks.


Tags university malaysia cyber security Cyber
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by