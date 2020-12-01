Divorced men's group threatens coalition chair

A powerful lobby of divorced men in the Likud central committee warned coalition chairman Miki Zohar on Tuesday morning that they would take revenge against him politically if he blocks a divorce reform bill from advancing in the Knesset. The bill, which will come to a vote on Wednesday, would cancel the so-called Tender Years Clause, which since 1962 has guaranteed custody to the mother of all children if one of them is five or younger. The legislation has strong support among Likud MKs, who drafted a similar bill that was defeated in November 2015 because female coalition MKs voted against it. There are also MKs in Blue and White who want to vote for the bill.But because the bill was submitted by Matan Kahane of the opposition Yamina party, it has no chance of passing unless Zohar suspends coalition discipline - a step he has said he is unlikely to take."Helpless children are being deprived of their natural right to be raised and educated by both of their parents," Amir Shifferman, who heads the father's rights organization A is for Aba, wrote Zohar. "Anyone who tries to harm our rights and our children needs to know that we will hold him responsible."Zohar responded to the threat by saying he is trying to help, and he had not made a final decision.Kahane said he is aware that it is difficult for any opposition MK to pass bills, but he decided that it is important to return the issue to the public's agenda.
"The view that it is the role of the mother to raise children and it is the role of the father to fund them was common 60 years ago," he said. "Eight years ago, a government committee recommended cancelling the Tender Years Clause and replacing it with a new model of shared responsibilities for both parents. The time has come to change the law. This is an opportunity to stop harm from being done to fathers, mothers and especially children."Kahane said Legal experts and rabbis were involved in drafting the bill to ensure it would be fair and balanced. The word custody would be removed from the law and replaced with legal responsibility.He said he would only agree to postpone the vote, if it would help the bill pass. But he said he saw no point if the Knesset is about to be dispersed. "I will ask for a roll-call vote, so the public will see who supports this justified struggle and who doesn't," Kahane said.