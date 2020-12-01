The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Divorced men's group threatens coalition chair

Matan Kahane of the opposition Yamina party said he would only agree to postpone the vote, if it would help the bill pass. But he said he saw no point if the Knesset is about to be dispersed.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 12:07
MK Miki Zohar, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
MK Miki Zohar, 2019.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
A powerful lobby of divorced men in the Likud central committee warned coalition chairman Miki Zohar on Tuesday morning that they would take revenge against him politically if he blocks a divorce reform bill from advancing in the Knesset.
The bill, which will come to a vote on Wednesday, would cancel the so-called Tender Years Clause, which since 1962 has guaranteed custody to the mother of all children if one of them is five or younger.
The legislation has strong support among Likud MKs, who drafted a similar bill that was defeated in November 2015 because female coalition MKs voted against it. There are also MKs in Blue and White who want to vote for the bill.
But because the bill was submitted by Matan Kahane of the opposition Yamina party, it has no chance of passing unless Zohar suspends coalition discipline - a step he has said he is unlikely to take.
"Helpless children are being deprived of their natural right to be raised and educated by both of their parents," Amir Shifferman, who heads the father's rights organization A is for Aba, wrote Zohar. "Anyone who tries to harm our rights and our children needs to know that we will hold him responsible."
Zohar responded to the threat by saying he is trying to help, and he had not made a final decision.
Kahane said he is aware that it is difficult for any opposition MK to pass bills, but he decided that it is important to return the issue to the public's agenda.
"The view that it is the role of the mother to raise children and it is the role of the father to fund them was common 60 years ago," he said. "Eight years ago, a government committee recommended cancelling the Tender Years Clause and replacing it with a new model of shared responsibilities for both parents. The time has come to change the law. This is an opportunity to stop harm from being done to fathers, mothers and especially children."
Kahane said Legal experts and rabbis were involved in drafting the bill to ensure it would be fair and balanced. The word custody would be removed from the law and replaced with legal responsibility.
He said he would only agree to postpone the vote, if it would help the bill pass. But he said he saw no point if the Knesset is about to be dispersed.
"I will ask for a roll-call vote, so the public will see who supports this justified struggle and who doesn’t," Kahane said.


Tags Likud divorce miki zohar
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A third COVID-19 lockdown for Israel is unavoidable now By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by