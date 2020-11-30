The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Blue and White propose gay surrogacy bill, opposed by Netanyahu faction

The Shas faction bashed Benny Gantz, accusing him of burning bridges on the way to an election.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 30, 2020 17:59
Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
At the instruction of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, the faction submitted three bills on Monday that are strongly opposed by its partners in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition.
Gantz asked for the three bill proposals to be advanced by Blue and White faction head Eitan Ginzburg, who heads the Knesset House Committee, with the aim of completing the legislative process during the current Knesset.
"Blue and White views this legislation package as a significant milestone on the path toward a better society and is certain that anyone concerned with the public interest and the good of the country, will offer their full support," a party spokeswoman said.
The Surrogacy Law, submitted by Ginzburg, would enable gay men in Israel to use surrogates in Israel to give birth to children for them.
The bill is designed to expand the circle of people eligible to seek surrogacy arrangements, expand the circles of women who can serve as surrogates and regulate the options for surrogacy arrangements outside of Israel to include only third-party agencies and surrogacy clinics recognized by the Health and Justice ministries, with the aid of a formal advisory committee, which the bill also proposes establishing.
The Shas faction bashed Gantz for promoting the bill, accusing him of burning bridges on the way to an election.
"The attempt to advance bills that increase tension and cause rifts by a party doing badly in the polls is only intended to seek a few votes," the Shas faction said.
The Basic Law: Equality would anchor the right to equality and the prohibition against discrimination in the broader Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty. The bill was submitted by Blue and White lawmakers Ginzburg, Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Einav Kabla and Tehila Friedman.
The Basic Law: Proclamation of Independence is designed to anchor the full range of Israeli legislation, including other basic laws, in an overarching basic law that enshrines the Israeli Proclamation of Independence as a compelling constitutional document, in light of which all other laws must be examined and interpreted.
“The bill is a reaffirmation and a renewal of the commitment to Israel's fundamental values and core identity as Jewish and democratic," said Cotler-Wunsh, who initiated the bill.
"In anchoring the vision, mission and values of the State of Israel, including the legacy of Israel’s prophets and equality to all citizens, this bill addresses and is a solution to the tremendous challenges Israel is faced with internally, in its relationship with Diaspora Jewry and in the international arena.”


