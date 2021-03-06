Drop in self-employed Israeli women - commerce chamber federation

In honor of international women's day, the federation completed an analysis of statistics from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics on women's employment in Israel.

Women make up approximately 35% of Israel's nearly half a million self-employed workers.

There was a 11% drop in the number of women employed in management positions. Approximately 4% of women are employed in management positions compared to 10% of men.

The federation found that there was a 1% drop in women's employment in 2020, which is a drop of approximately 13,100 female employees.

There was a 3% rise in women employed in field that require academic education, making the number of women employed in these fields 643,200 women.

