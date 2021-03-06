Drop in self-employed Israeli women - commerce chamber federation

The number of self-employed women dropped 3% during the coronavirus pandemic but grew by 68% between 2010 and 2020 compared to 21% growth for men, according to the Federation of Israeli Chambers of Commerce.
In honor of international women's day, the federation completed an analysis of statistics from Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics on women's employment in Israel.
Women make up approximately 35% of Israel's nearly half a million self-employed workers.
There was a 11% drop in the number of women employed in management positions. Approximately 4% of women are employed in management positions compared to 10% of men.
The federation found that there was a 1% drop in women's employment in 2020, which is a drop of approximately 13,100 female employees.
There was a 3% rise in women employed in field that require academic education, making the number of women employed in these fields 643,200 women.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}