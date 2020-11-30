Dubai Port receives first shipment of goods from Ashdod

The major Dubai shipping port, the Jebel Ali Port, has received one of the first export shipments from Israel. The shipment, sent by Emirati firm Kimoha, contained adhesive tape manufactured by Israeli company Davik, was sent from Ashdod. United Arab Emirates, and even more notably at one of the busiest ports in the world, since the Abraham Accords normalized ties between the country and Israel.“We would like to congratulate Kimoha Entrepreneurs FZCO for adding value to the UAE and Israel diplomatic relations by initiating trade association with Israel-based establishments,” Dubai Ports World (which operates the port) CEO and chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said in a statement. “And we are glad that Jebel Ali Port could be an intrinsic part of the transfer from Israel to the UAE. We take great pride in being involved in this momentous achievement that is integral for both countries. This operation is just the beginning of trade and commerce activities. We are confident that this move will be the starting point for trade activities that will have a significant impact on both economies, and the business in the region. We are in complete support of the leadership of the UAE and will do everything in our capacity to foster trade ties with Israel and accelerate economic growth.”“It is an honor to be able to partake and initiate a significant move that will greatly influence the trade exchange in the UAE and Israel,” said Kimoha chairman Kiran Asher. “This move will go down in the history of the two countries. We cannot thank DP World enough for helping us to make this transfer a seamless process. We have been running operations from Jafza since 1988, and I must say that it is an ideal location to set industries and connect with the world. Emirates NBD, the largest banking group in the UAE supported this transaction seamlessly.”The shipment is the first to arrive in the
DP World is playing an active role since ties between Israel and the UAE were normalized. In early November, it teamed up with Israel Shipyards to try to win the tender to run Haifa Port, and the company is an expert at maximizing efficiency of harbors, even one as relatively small as Haifa's.Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report.